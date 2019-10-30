Father of 2 sentenced to death for possessing heroin

-

A father of two has been sentenced to capital punishment by the Colombo High Court, over charges of possession of heroin.

Colombo High Court judge passed this sentenced the 38-year-old accused when the case was taken up today (30).

The defendant had been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on May 17, 2017, at Rajagiriya with 9.06 grams of heroin.

The Attorney General had filed a case against the defendant over the possession of heroin.

Following a lengthy trial, the High Court Judge declared that the charges against the defendant have been proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Accordingly, the accused was sentenced to death.