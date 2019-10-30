Schools in Hambantota district & Mulatiyana zone to remain closed tomorrow

October 30, 2019   02:35 pm

-

All government schools in Hambantota district and Mulatiyana zone of Matara district will remain closed tomorrow (31) as the inclement weather continues to affect these areas.

The Governor of the Southern Province Hemal Gunasekara yesterday (29) issued the directive to relevant authorities to close the schools in the aforementioned areas today.

However, as the heavy rainfall continues to plague these areas, the Governor has taken measures to keep the schools closed over the course of tomorrow (31).

A minor flood situation is reported in the Southern Province as the Nilwala River had overspilled its banks from multiple areas. Many roads have inundated and the daily lives of the people residing in these areas have been affected during the past few days.

