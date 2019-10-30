Military & police urged to refrain from engaging in poll campaigns

-

The Ministry of Defence has issued a set of guidelines for all military and Police personnel on conducting themselves during the forthcoming Presidential Election.

Accordingly, any active military and Police personnel are not allowed to engage in any political activities apart from casting their vote at the election, the Ministry emphasized.

The Ministry also urges the active and retired military or Police officers to completely refrain from engaging in political campaigns while in their uniforms.

According to the media release issued by the Defence Ministry, active officers can be legally charged for allowing the use of their photographs or statements for election campaign purposes.

The Ministry has stressed that the army, air force, navy and police officers must be impartial in their behaviour in order to carry out a free and fair election.