Sack me if you can, Wasantha tells UNP

State Minister Wasantha Senanayake says he will not quit his ministerial post and challenged the United National Party (UNP) to remove him from the party if possible.

He made these remarks addressing a press conference held at Colombo today (30).

The UNP yesterday (29) strip the party membership from Wasantha Senanayake with immediate effect.

Wasantha Senanayake, great-grandson of UNP founder D. S. Senanayake, is the current State Minister of Foreign Affairs in the UNP-led government.

He had recently written a letter to UNP deputy leader and presidential candidate of New Democratic Front (NDF) Sajith Premadasa, expressing his concerns with regard to the latter’s election campaign.

In a recent media briefing, he also demanded answers from Premadasa for questions put forward by him regarding the role certain ministers will play in a future government.