Weather will not hinder election  Madduma Bandara

October 30, 2019   04:51 pm

Plans have been formulated to take necessary measure if a disaster situation arises during the period of elections, stated Minister of Public Administration, Disaster Management and Livestock Development Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The Minster, speaking at a press conference held today (30), stated the prevailing inclement weather will not be a hindrance in the period of the election.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology states that the prevailing adverse weather conditions affecting many districts in the country will subside shortly.

The Director of the National Disaster Relief Services Centre Chaminda Pathiraja stated that nine deaths have been reported due to inclement weather.

The director added that 9101 persons belonging to 2264 families are currently residing at 30 safety shelters.

