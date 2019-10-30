PAFFREL to deploy nearly 1,000 election observers for postal voting

-

Nearly 600,000 voters are reportedly eligible to cast their postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019, which is set to take place tomorrow (31) and the day after (01).

The postal voting of the officers of District Secretariats, Election Offices and Police Stations is scheduled to take place on November 04 and 05.

The officers of the Election Commission and the voters who are unable to cast their ballot on that day will be given the opportunity on November 07, from 7.00 am to 4.00 pm at their respective District Election Offices.

The Election Commission has customarily allowed the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL) to carry out election observation activities. One election observer is permitted to be assigned at each office of the Certifying Officer for special balloting instances.

The PAFFREL is currently in preparation of deploying election observers island-wide to monitor the entire process including the postal voting.

Accordingly, nearly 1,000 properly trained election observers will be deployed to the polling stations for postal voting, especially at Divisional Secretariats and other state institutions.

The voters are appealed to maintain a peaceful environment during the balloting period.