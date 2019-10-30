Coalition led by Mahinda and Maithri to contest general election - Prasanna

Coalition led by Mahinda and Maithri to contest general election - Prasanna

October 30, 2019   06:01 pm

-

A new coalition, with President Maithripala Sirisena and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as co-leaders, will be formed to contest at the upcoming parliamentary election, states United National People’s Alliance (UPFA) MP Prasanna Ranatunga.

The parliamentarian mentioned this commenting to the following a meeting held between Mahinda Rajapaksa UPFA MPs, last evening (29).

He further commented that a final decision regarding the coalition will be taken on the 03rd of November.

Meanwhile, MP Keheliya Rambukwella stated that fake propaganda is spread linking Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, people of this country are not foolish enough to listen to such propaganda, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories