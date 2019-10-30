Coalition led by Mahinda and Maithri to contest general election - Prasanna

-

A new coalition, with President Maithripala Sirisena and Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as co-leaders, will be formed to contest at the upcoming parliamentary election, states United National People’s Alliance (UPFA) MP Prasanna Ranatunga.

The parliamentarian mentioned this commenting to the following a meeting held between Mahinda Rajapaksa UPFA MPs, last evening (29).

He further commented that a final decision regarding the coalition will be taken on the 03rd of November.

Meanwhile, MP Keheliya Rambukwella stated that fake propaganda is spread linking Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

However, people of this country are not foolish enough to listen to such propaganda, he added.