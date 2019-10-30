Presidential Comm. on Easter attacks to begin collecting evidence
October 30, 2019 07:12 pm
The Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday terror attacks will commence collecting evidence tomorrow (01).
Accordingly, collection of evidence will commence at the Commission office premises at the BMICH, Colombo from 2 pm onwards, stated the Secretary of the Commission H. M. B. B. Herath.
He stated that the procedures of collecting evidence will be open to both the general public and the media.