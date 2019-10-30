Southern Prov. Governor donates Rs 16 mn for weather-affected people

-

Governor of the Southern Province, Hemal Gunasekera has taken measures to provide a total of Rs 16 million to the people affected by inclement weather, in Hambantota and Matara Districts.

The Governor, this morning (30) made an inspection tour to visit residents in the Hambantota district who were affected by heavy rains.

During the tour, the donation was made by summoning local government heads to the Tangalle Pradeshiya Sabha.

The Governor also directed local government heads to provide immediate relief to the affected families through these donations.

Stating that the Ministry of Disaster Management alone cannot provide relief in such a situation, Governor Gunasekara said that it is also his duty and responsibility as the Governor.