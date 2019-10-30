United Peace Alliance joins Gotabaya

-

The United Peace Alliance has decided to support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the forthcoming presidential election.

Issuing a statement United Peace Alliance stated that they, during three rounds of talks with the SLPP, discussed deeply into the issues of the Muslim community and the political aims of the Muslims.

The statement said that the SLPP had responded positively to the 13 requests forwarded by the Alliance.

It further informed that a written agreement will be signed between the United Peace Alliance and the SLPP in the upcoming days.

Accordingly, former Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) MP Basheer Segu Da-wood – the Chairman of the United Peace Alliance – and former SLMC General Secretary Hasan Ali – current General Secretary of the United Peace Alliance – will be supporting candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Election 2019.