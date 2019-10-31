102 Superintendents of Police promoted to SSP

-

A total of 102 Superintendents of Police (SP) have been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), says the Police Media Spokesperson.

The promoted police officers also include SPs from the Police Special Task Force (STF).



Both the National Police Commission and (NPC) and the Election Commission have approved the promotion of the SPs.

Meanwhile the Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara has also been promoted to the rank of SSP.