Wigneswaran requests President to release Tamil political prisoners

Former Chief Minister of Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran has addressed a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena calling for the release of all Tamil political prisoners after a period of rehabilitation.

Wigneswaran, referring to a letter he had directed to the President on a prior occasion, said there would not be any opposition to the latter’s action as one of the presidential candidates has promised to do exactly what the President is “capable of doing now.”

He further stated that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also would not oppose any such move due to political reasons.

Wigneswaran pointed out that this would be “an apt reparation” to the Tamils who worked hard to bring Sirisena in as the President back in 2015.