Ceremony to form Sri Lanka Freedom Peoples Alliance commences

October 31, 2019   10:10 am

The agreement to form ‘Sri Lanka Podujana Freedom Alliance’, the new coalition of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and 15 other political parties are set to be signed today (31).

The ceremony commenced at The Foundation Institute a short while ago with the auspices of SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the leaders of the other political parties that are going to be a part of the new alliance.

National Freedom Front (NFF), Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) and Mahajana Eksath Peramuna and several other political parties have joined the new alliance.

This new party will reportedly contest under the symbol ‘chair’ for the upcoming elections.

