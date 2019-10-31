Tamil parties decision declared after Sajiths manifesto launch

October 31, 2019   10:17 am

Tamil political parties have not arrived at a conclusion as to which candidate they would support at the Presidential Election 2019, so far.

A meeting between the Tamil political parties was held at the University of Jaffna Student Union Headquarters, last evening (30).

At the meeting, it has been decided that the Tamil political parties should support the candidate who will present a solution for the issues of Tamil people.

The parties had agreed to arrive at a decision regarding their support following National Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa launches his manifesto.

Mavai Senathirajah, M. A. Sumanthiran, Dharmalingam Siddarthan, and Suresh Premachandran were present at the meeting.

