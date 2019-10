-

The election manifesto of New Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa will be launched today (31) at Kandy.

The manifesto was initially presented to Chief Incumbent of Malwatta Chapter Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero by Sajith Premadasa.

The launch of the proclamation will take place under the auspices of Minister Sajith Premadasa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.