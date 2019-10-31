Suspect busted with Kerala Cannabis worth millions

October 31, 2019   12:07 pm

A person has been arrested while in possession of 105kg of Kerala Cannabis, the Pallai Police said.

The arrest was made yesterday (30) at the Chundikkulam sea area.

The haul is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 10 million.

According to the police, the Kerala Cannabis haul was smuggled into the island from India through sea routes.

The arrestee, who is a resident of Chundikkulam area, will be produced before Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court today (31).

Pallai Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

