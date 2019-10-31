Sajith unveils his election manifesto

-

The election manifesto of New Democratic Front’s presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa has been launched a short while ago.

The ceremony commenced at Kandy this morning (31) under the auspices of NDF presidential candidate Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and other ministers and MPs of the alliance.

Prior to the commencement of the ceremony, Premadasa visited the Chief Incumbent of Malwatta Chapter, Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thero and presented the manifesto.

State Minister Eran Wickramaratne, who addressed the launching event, stated that the NDF presidential candidate’s manifesto includes three important pillars: a strong nation, a competitive economy and a just society.

The suggestions from many academics, professionals, chambers, business groups as well as from the general public were incorporated to build this manifesto, the State Minister said further.

He stated that there are three things that they need to put a stop to and that those things are drugs, corruption and religious extremism.

While discussing the points in the manifesto, Wickremeratne also said that presidential candidate Sajth Premadasa has proposed to include the subject of English into the curriculum starting from Grade 01 and also to teach the science subject in all schools.