State Minister Eran Wickramaratne said the three most important pillars of NDF Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa’s election manifesto includes a strong nation, a competitive economy and a just society.

The State Minister of Finance made these remarks while speaking during a ceremony to launch the manifesto - “Sajith’s Social Revolution” in Kandy today (31), which was attended by PM Ranil Wickremesinghe and other ministers and MPs of the alliance.

“These are the most important three pillars of this manifesto. It’s about strengthening the nation and having a competitive economy or market and creating a socially fair, just society,” he said.

The State Minister then went on to give a brief outline of what the manifesto and the three pillars encompass.

“There were many academics, there were professionals, there were chambers and business groups and many other people including suggestions we got from the public that we incorporated in building this manifesto in keeping with the vision that our presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has.”

He stated that there are three things that they need to put a stop to and that those things are drugs, corruption and religious extremism.

While discussing the points in the manifesto, Wickremeratne also stated that presidential candidate Sajth Premadasa has proposed to include the subject of English into the curriculum starting from Grade 01 and also to teach the science subject in all schools.

He also said that they plan to include the preschool system into the free education system currently in place in Sri Lanka.