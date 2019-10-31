Three years in jail for posting photos of vote on Facebook - Deshapriya

October 31, 2019   03:21 pm

The Elections Commission has issued directives prohibiting public service officers from posting photographs of their vote on Facebook.

The Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya expressed this at a press conference held at the Elections Commission today (31).

He says that it is regrettable to observe state officials continuing to post photographs of their vote on social media despite the ban.

However, if the Elections Commission tracks down the individual who posted such photos, they will be subjected to jail time of at least 3 years, he added.

Deshapriya says that action will be taken against the staff officer at the relevant polling station if a state official takes a photograph of his vote and posts it publicly.

