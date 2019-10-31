Pujith & Hemasiri file revision application seeking bail

-

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have filed a revision application with the Court of Appeal requesting to release them on bail.

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has been cited as the respondent of this revision application.

The petitioners have stated that they were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and later remanded by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court under murder charges, for allegedly failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks that took place on Easter Sunday (21st of April) even after receiving forewarnings on the attacks.

However, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court later released them citing the inadequacy of evidence to charge them for murder, the duo has said in their petition. They also highlighted the Attorney General’s subsequent revision application against the Colombo Magistrate’s Court’s decision to grant them bail.

The Colombo High Court, considering the Attorney General’s revision application, revoked the Colombo Magistrate’s bail order and ordered to remand them further, the petitioners added.

Accordingly, the IGP and the former Defence Secretary have sought the Appeals Court to revoke the Colombo High Court’s order, which voided the Colombo Magistrate’s bail order.