17 political parties unified for common purpose - Gotabaya

The presidential candidate of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said the political parties that signed the agreement to form a new coalition today (31) unified for a common purpose.

The members of these 17 political parties who love the country have formed the biggest ever alliance in Sri Lanka, Rajapaksa said further.

An accord was inked this morning (31) at The Foundation Institute with the auspices of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, SLPP chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris and the members of other political parties of this alliance, which is named ‘Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Sandhanaya’ (Sri Lanka Freedom People’s Alliance).

SLPP’s presidential hopeful said he intends to contest for the upcoming elections under this new coalition.

Rajapaksa added that, if elected, he expects the utmost support from all the parties of this political coalition to fulfil the hopes of people within his tenure as the president the country.

Rajapaksa confidently said that they are already leading the presidential election race with 56 percent of votes, which is the total of the votes obtained by these 17 political parties at the previous elections.

The political parties that had inked the accord for the ‘Sri Lanka Nidahas Podujana Peramuna’ are as follows:

1.Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

2.Sri Lanka Freedom Party

3.Communist Party of Sri Lanka

4.National Freedom Front

5.People’s United Front (Mahajana Eksath Peramuna)

6.Lanka Sama Samaja Party

7.Democratic Left Front

8.Pivithuru Hela Urumaya

9.Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP)

10.Ceylon Workers’ Congress

11.Vijayadharani Jathika Sabha

12.National Congress

13.Sri Lanka Mahajana Party

14.Desha Vimukthi Janatha Party

15.Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pulika (TMVP)

16.Eksath Mahajana Pakshaya

17.Mutpokut Tamil Kachchi (MTK)