First day of prez poll postal voting peaceful - CaFFE

The first day of postal voting for the Presidential Election 2019 was carried out peacefully, says the Campaign for Free and Fair Elections (CaFFE).

The two-day postal voting of public servants and military personnel commenced yesterday (31) at 7.00 am and the voters were allowed to cast their ballot until 4.00 pm in the evening.

CaFFE’s Director of Administration Surangi Ariyawansha said the election observers were deployed island-wide to monitor the postal voting process.

The CaFFE has observed posters of certain presidential candidates which were unlawfully placed in the proximity of several polling stations, as well as illegal campaigning activities, she added.

She pointed out that there were no reports of serious incidents of election law violations and election violence.