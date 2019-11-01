Proper plans from Gotabaya to minimize traffic congestion in Colombo

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa says proper action plans will be implemented to minimize the traffic congestion within the limits of Colombo.

He pointed out that the previous administration had launched such programmes, however, the incumbent government halted them.

Rajapaksa made these remarks addressing a public meeting held at Kolonnawa.

Attending a rally at Maharagama recently, Rajapaksa said a government established under him would only assign professionals for the positions at state institutions.