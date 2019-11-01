Afternoon thundershowers expected in multiple areas

-

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva provinces and Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in Galle, Matara, Ratnapura and Monaragala districts.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kalutara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and fairly heavy falls can be expected some places, the Meteorology Department said further.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Winds will be variable in direction at other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.