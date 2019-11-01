Nearly 80% voter turnout on first day of postal voting - PAFFREL

-

People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) says the voter turnout for the first day of postal voting was recorded approximately as 80 percent.

The Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchie said the postal voting process continued largely peacefully at over 7,000 polling stations across the island.

Postal voting for public servants and military personnel commenced yesterday (31) and is set to conclude this afternoon (01).

The Election Commission said the voters who were unable to cast their ballots are allowed to vote on November 07 at their respective District Election Offices.

The postal voting of officers at Police stations, District Secretariats and Election Offices will take place on November 04th and 05th.