UNP-led political parties ready to ink accord to form new coalition

The political parties led by the United National Party (UNP) are ready to ink the agreement to unify under the new coalition named “Democratic National Front” today (01).

The accord will be signed ceremoniously at Colombo.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has also attended the event.

According to reports, the former President-led group will join this new alliance as an alternative party of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).