UNP-led political parties ready to ink accord to form new coalition

UNP-led political parties ready to ink accord to form new coalition

November 1, 2019   09:56 am

-

The political parties led by the United National Party (UNP) are ready to ink the agreement to unify under the new coalition named “Democratic National Front” today (01).

The accord will be signed ceremoniously at Colombo.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has also attended the event.

According to reports, the former President-led group will join this new alliance as an alternative party of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories