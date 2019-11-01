Group of Lankans busted at BIA with gold jewellery worth millions

-

Fourteen Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle in gold jewellery illegally.

The Customs officers attached to the Katunayake Airport had taken this group of Sri Lankans into custody yesterday (31).

They had reportedly arrived in the country from Chennai, India along with gold jewellery weighing 4kg 700g.

The contraband is estimated to be worth over Rs. 31 million.

According to the Customs media spokesperson, the arrestees are aged between 30-5- years.

The Customs officers are conducting further investigations into the incident.