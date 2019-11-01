-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (01) reminded the Attorney General to brief the bench on legal action that would be taken against State Minister of Education Vijayakala Maheswaran over her statement concerning the now-defunct LTTE.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo Magistrate this morning, the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told the court that the investigations on the case have concluded and all of the relevant reports have already been directed to the Attorney General.

The CID officers stated that they are yet to receive the Attorney General’s instructions on the legal action to be taken against the State Minister.

The magistrate then ordered to issue a reminder to the Attorney General calling for his briefing on the matter and postponed further hearing of the case until December 13th.



Addressing a state event held at Veerasingam Hall in Jaffna on the 2nd of July 2018, the former State Minister of Child Affairs Vijayakala Maheswaran had stated that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

The OCPD subsequently commenced investigations into the controversial statement made by the State Minister of Education and she was arrested on October 8th 2018.

She was granted bail on a personal bond worth Rs 500,000 on the same day.