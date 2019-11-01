AG orders police to record statements from Sri Ranga and ex-DIG

-

Noting the inaction of the police with regard to investigations into the fatal accident involving a vehicle of J. Sri Ranga, the Attorney General has instructed the Acting IGP to record statements from the former MP and former DIG Amarasiri Senaratne.

In a letter to the Acting IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, the Attorney General Dappula de Livera has also instructed to submit the complete IB extracts within three days.