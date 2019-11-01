UNP-led new alliance launched ahead of prez poll

-

Multiple political parties led by the United National Party (UNP) today entered into an agreement to form a new coalition.

A total number of 32 political parties and 31 civil organizations had inked the accord in the presence of the General Secretary of the new alliance, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne.

The new coalition, named ‘Democratic National Front’, will accordingly work for the victory of their presidential election’s front-runner, Minister Sajith Premadasa.

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga also joined this new alliance as an alternative group of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Addressing the event, Premadasa said this unification of political parties and civil organizations will see to it that the country will achieve prosperity, development, social justice, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Priority will be given to Buddhism and the safety of other religions and ethnicities will be ensured, Premadasa vowed.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, delivering his speech at the event, stated that the incumbent government has created a society where people can live freely, so much so that no one can be taken into police custody unlawfully.

The Premier also stressed that the everyone who is linked to the Easter Sunday terror attacks has been arrested so far, pointing out that the government has rendered its support for every measure that was taken internationally for the crackdown on the ISIS organization.

Minister Rajitha Senaratne, the General Secretary of the new alliance, who addressed the gathering, stated that unlike the coalition formed by the other front-runner of the presidential election yesterday, the Democratic National Front comprises parties that are of different points of view.

The United National Party, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, Api Sri Lanka movement led by former President Chandrika Bandaranaike, Democratic People’s Front, National Union of Workers, UP-Country People’s Front (Kandurata Janatha Peramuna), All Ceylon Makkal Congress, Democratic National Movement, Nava Sama Samaja Party and many other political parties inked the accord along with 31 civil organizations.