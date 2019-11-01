Sajiths manifesto is a dream shop  Lakshman Yapa

November 1, 2019   07:16 pm

UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that the election manifesto unveiled by NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa is a “dream shop” while also comparing it to a “small novel”.
 
Speaking at a press conference today (1), he alleged that they had somewhat delayed the released on their manifesto as it would be emulated by Sajith Premadasa.

He said that as they had predicted even in the last minute it had been clear that certain parts of SLPP presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s manifesto had been included into Sajith Premadasa’s manifesto.

“We have presented a manifesto which has a programme, a vision,” he said, adding that in Premadasa’s manifesto it is clear that the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) will come forward to help Sajith.

