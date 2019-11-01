-

Presidential candidate of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa cannot talk about “catching thieves” when the whole “team” is on his stage.

He stated that if Sri Lanka is to be developed an administration devoid of stealing and wastage is required and that only they can provide such a governance.

Speaking during a rally in Chilaw, Dissanayake said that they have individuals who will be better finance ministers than any of the individuals who have held that position so far in the country.

“Give us power. What is our fault? Is it the fact that we don’t steal?” he questioned.