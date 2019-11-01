Sajith reveals qualification required to join his govt

-

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa says that the politicians’ time of luxury and comfort will come to an end after he wins the election on November 16.

Speaking during an election rally in Nugegoda, he said that politicians traveling abroad on official state visits have to return back to the country with resources.

“Those foreign tours must have results,” he said, adding that in the future politicians can engage in foreign visits on taxpayers’ money only if those visits have results.

Addressing another rally held in Horana, he stated that the qualification to be a part of the government they will form after November 16 is to never have stolen or be corrupt.

Those who have stolen state resources in broad daylight can retire from politics as they cannot be a part of my government, Premadasa said.