Three including teachers arrested for photographing ballot paper

November 2, 2019   08:14 am

Three persons have arrested for taking photographs of their postal voting ballot paper during postal voting, says Police Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekara.

It is reported that two of the arrestees are teachers.

The other arrestee is employed as a watcher at an education office in Gampola and he was taken into custody at Kurunduwatte area in Gampola.

SSP Gunasekara also stated that 36 complaints pertaining to the presidential election were received as of yesterday (01).

The postal voting for Presidential Election 2019 took place yesterday and the day before at over 1,700 polling stations island-wide.

