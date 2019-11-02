Postal voting for Police, district secretariats & election offices next week

-

Presidential Election’s postal voting of police officers, voters of District Secretariats and Election Offices is scheduled to take place next Monday (04) and the day after (05), says the Election Commission.

The postal voting of the Presidential Election 2019 commenced Thursday (31). The public servants and military personnel were allowed to cast their ballots on the 31st of October and the 1st of November.

The voters who were unable to vote on the aforementioned days are given the opportunity to cast their ballots next Thursday (07) at their respective District Election Offices.

The Election Commission said a total number of 659,030 citizens were eligible to cast their postal votes for the forthcoming Presidential Election.

Meanwhile, the voters whose postal voting applications were rejected are able to cast a normal vote on the 16th of November, the Election Commission said further.