Two kids hit & killed by 15-year-old-driven car

November 2, 2019   01:39 pm

A 6-year-old boy and his sister aged 12 have been killed in a motor accident that took place on the Tangalle road near Weeraketiya area.

It is reported that the two children, who got down from the bus, were crossing the road with their mother when a car that was speeding up behind the bus hit them.

The two children including their mother sustained critical injuries and they were initially admitted to the Weeraketiya Hospital. The girl had succumbed to injuries at the Tangalle Hospital when they were later transferred there for further treatment.

The boy had passed away as he was subsequently transferred to the Matara Hospital along with his mother.

According to reports, the mother of the two deceased children is still in a critical condition.

The Police said the car in question had been driven by a 15-year-old child and two persons who had been inside the vehicle at the time of the incident were arrested over the incident.

The Weeraketiya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

