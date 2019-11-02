-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s frontrunner for the upcoming presidential election, Gotabaya Rajapaksa assures that any form of extremist terrorism will not be allowed in Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a public meeting held in Pannala, Rajapaksa also emphasized that he will not let anyone attempting to segregate this sovereign country.

“This is the reason we had to reject the proposals made by the extremist Tamil political parties,” Rajapaksa pointed out.

Attending another rally at Alawwa, Rajapaksa stated the Police service must be expanded in order to make it efficient and to introduce an 8-hour working shift for police officers.

“We established an outstanding hospital for the military, likewise we expect to build one for the Police,” he promised.

Police service will be made a people-friendly service, Rajapaksa said further.

The country needs an excellent Police service to make certain that terrorism, drug menace and underworld figures do not have the opportunity for a revival, he stressed.