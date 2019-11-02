Sajith vows to bring an end to criminals

-

Presidential hopeful of New Democratic Front (NDF) Minister Sajith Premadasa pledged to establish discipline in the country and to undermine those who engage in illegal activities.

Addressing a public meeting held at Piliyandala last evening (01), Premadasa said he would bring an end to terrorists, murderers, drug dealers and abusers.

Let’s build a disciplined country where humanity reigns, Premadasa appealed to the public.



Premadasa says, if elected, he would convert pre-school education to a service that is rendered free of charge.

The government under his administration will provide a grant to pre-school matrons, Premadasa said addressing a rally at Bulathsinhala.

He also promised to bring forth a digital revolution in the country.