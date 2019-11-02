Sajith vows to bring an end to criminals
November 2, 2019 06:01 pm
Presidential hopeful of New Democratic Front (NDF) Minister Sajith Premadasa pledged to establish discipline in the country and to undermine those who engage in illegal activities.
Addressing a public meeting held at Piliyandala last evening (01), Premadasa said he would bring an end to terrorists, murderers, drug dealers and abusers.
Let’s build a disciplined country where humanity reigns, Premadasa appealed to the public.
Premadasa says, if elected, he would convert pre-school education to a service that is rendered free of charge.
The government under his administration will provide a grant to pre-school matrons, Premadasa said addressing a rally at Bulathsinhala.
He also promised to bring forth a digital revolution in the country.