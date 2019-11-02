Ballot paper printing process concludes

-

The Department of Printing has announced that printing the ballot papers for the Presidential Election has concluded.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said the printed ballot papers are currently being scrutinized.

Following the completion of the scrutinization process, the ballot papers will be taken to deliver the printed stocks of ballots papers to the Election Commission by next Tuesday, the Government Printer said further.

It is reported that over 17 million ballot papers have been printed for the upcoming Presidential Election.

A record 35 candidates are running for president this year, the voters will see the longest ballot paper ever printed in Sri Lanka, which is nearly 2 feet long.