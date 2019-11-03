Over 2,500 complaints received regarding prez poll - EC

-

The Election Commission says the total number of complaints it has received pertaining to the Presidential Election has exceeded 2,500.

Accordingly, the Election Commission has received 2,540 complaints on the attire-while 2,425 of this total concern violation of election laws.

During the past 24 hours which ended at 4.00 pm last evening (01), the Election Commission has received 147 complaints.



Meanwhile, Transparency International Sri Lanka (TISL) has thus far received a total number of 79 complaints pertaining to the Presidential Election 2019.

Twenty of the complaints were regarding the misuse of State buildings and premises for election campaigning activities, the TISL added.

The TISL has received 11 complaints with regard to the public servants engaging in political campaigns and 10 complaints on misuse of vehicles belonging to State institutions. TISL has further received 8 complaints on transfers, promotions, and new appointments.

More complaints have been lodged against the misuse of government-sponsored developmental projects and the use of social media for election campaigns, the TISL said further.