100 arrested with drugs at Facebook party in Dehiwala

-

Dehiwala Police has arrested 100 persons at a party involving drugs held at a hotel on the Dehiwala beach.

The arrest has been made last night (02) based on a tip-off received by the Dehiwala Police Station, stated the Media Spokesperson of the Police.

Reportedly, 83 males and 17 females have been arrested at the party organized through Facebook.

The arrestees aged between 18 and 48 years are residents from Ambalangoda, Kalutara, Kurunegala, and Polonnaruwa areas.

Police have found 4 grams of Kerala Cannabis, 38,500 milliliters of alcohol, and several other narcotics on the suspects.

Arrested suspects will be produced before the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (03).