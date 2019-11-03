Show evidence of police misconduct in LTTE case, Malaysian IGP says to accusers

-

Allegations of police misconduct against individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) are baseless and irresponsible, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

As such, he urged anyone who made such allegations to produce their evidence including the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the alleged misconduct to the court.



“I strongly deny all the public allegations of unlawful act or misconduct by our police officers against any of the LTTE detainees made by their lawyers and certain politicians.

“I stand firm on the explanation given by my officers that the allegations are completely baseless and very irresponsible,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

