Show evidence of police misconduct in LTTE case, Malaysian IGP says to accusers

Show evidence of police misconduct in LTTE case, Malaysian IGP says to accusers

November 3, 2019   10:52 am

-

Allegations of police misconduct against individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) are baseless and irresponsible, Malaysian Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

As such, he urged anyone who made such allegations to produce their evidence including the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the alleged misconduct to the court.


“I strongly deny all the public allegations of unlawful act or misconduct by our police officers against any of the LTTE detainees made by their lawyers and certain politicians.

“I stand firm on the explanation given by my officers that the allegations are completely baseless and very irresponsible,” he said in a statement to Bernama today.

Allegations of police misconduct against individuals detained on suspicion of involvement in the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) are baseless and irresponsible, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

As such, he urged anyone who made such allegations to produce their evidence including the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the alleged misconduct to the court.

“I strongly deny all the public allegations of unlawful act or misconduct by our police officers against any of the LTTE detainees made by their lawyers and certain politicians.

“I stand firm on the explanation given by my officers that the allegations are completely baseless and very irresponsible,” he said in a statement to Bernama here today.

Source: malaymail
-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories