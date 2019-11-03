One million illegally imported cigarettes to be destroyed

-

The Sri Lanka Customs has decided to destroy one million cigarettes seized while being illegally imported to Sri Lanka.

Reportedly, the consignment of cigarettes imported from Dubai last year will be destroyed tomorrow (04).

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a businessman in Colombo had imported the stock of cigarettes.

The stock of cigarettes is currently stored in the Customs yard and is scheduled to be burned tomorrow.

In April, 769 kilos of confiscated cocaine worth over Rs 100 million were publicly destroyed on the orders of President Maithripala Sirisena.