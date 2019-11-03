Sivajilingam resigns from party to retain presidential candidacy

-

Presidential Candidate M. K. Sivajilingam has submitted a letter of resignation from his party membership of TELO to retain his presidential candidacy, stated TELO (Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization) Leader Selvam Adaikalanathan.

Adaikalanathan stated that Sivajilingam had been given time by the party’s disciplinary committee to explain himself on standing as a presidential candidate going against the decision and policies of the party.

Accordingly, Sivajilingam had informed of his resignation from the party to the Party Leader and the General Secretary.

M. K. Sivajilingam represents TELO and had previously acted as the chairman of the party.

Following standing as a presidential candidate had resigned from the Central Committee and the politburo of the party and acted within the general body of the party.

Party leader Adaikalanathan stated that there is no longer any relationship between Sivajilingam and the party.

When inquired presidential hopeful Sivajilingam on the matter, he stated that he had resigned from all posts in the party on behalf of the presidential election.