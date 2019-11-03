Gotabaya reveals why bombs exploded in country again

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa states that extremist terrorism will not be allowed under his rule.

He mentioned this holding a public rally in Kirindiwela, Gampaha, yesterday (02).

He pointed out that the past government implemented a security plan following the civil war in order to prevent a repeat incident.

This ensured that there was no act of terrorism during the past regime, Rajapaksa said.

The former Defense Secretary says that the current government paid no attention to national security and is subjected to various foreign influences.

Weakening intelligence officials and imprisoning war heroes is the reason why bombs blasted in the country once again, he further said.