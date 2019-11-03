TNA main party ITAK to support Sajith

-

The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has decided to support New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa at the upcoming Presidential Election.

The main party of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the ITAK had will support Minister Sajith Premadasa at the Presidential Election 2019, stated ITAK Media Spokesperson MP M. A. Sumanthiran.

Reportedly, the decision has been arrived at through the central committee meeting of the party.

Sumanthiran stated that TNA Leader R. Sampanthan has been requested to inform the decision of TELO and PLOTE, the two remaining parties in TNA, through discussion within the parties.