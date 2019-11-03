Families of the Disappeared demand answers from Tamil leaders

-

Families of the Disappeared demanded that the Tamil political leaders including MP R. Sampanthan answer the issue of the missing persons in Vavuniya.

Relatives of the Disappeared staged a protest in front of the hotel where the Central Committee meeting of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi party was being held today (03).

The protesters said that Sampanthan, who came into power through their vote, is working to elect presidents instead of resolving issues of the Tamil community.

Relatives of the Disappeared arrived at the venue to meet the Tamil political leaders including Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Leader R. Sampanthan.

However, the police deployed to ensure the security of the area had not granted access.