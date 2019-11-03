Ten Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Northern waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 10 Indian fishermen for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and illegally fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

A Navy statement said they were arrested along with two trawlers, during a patrol by naval personnel in the northwestern sea area of the Delft Island yesterday.

The fishermen are expected to be handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna after a medical examination, for onward action.

As per new rules in force since last year, the arrested fishermen are produced in court and are required to give an undertaking that they will not breach the boundary line in the future.