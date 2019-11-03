We have no deals with anyone in North - PM

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the United National Party (UNP) led alliance or Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa have nor entered into an agreement with any political party or organization in the south, either secret or publicly.

The Premier mentioned this attending several UNP public rallies held in Jaffna.

Pointing out that Presidential Candidate Premadasa has published his manifesto, Wickremesinghe said that he invites all North and Eastern political parties to join them in the exercise of building a modern and developed Sri Lanka by agreeing to the policies in the manifesto.

He further said that it is his team who had come up with a credible program for both the North and the South.