Winners of Derana Battle of the Bands

November 4, 2019   08:25 am

The grand finale of “Derana Battle of the Bands” – Season 01 came to a spectacular end last night (03).

The event was attended by a host of popular musicians and artists as well as members of musical bands from across the island.

The trophy for the “Most Popular Music Band” was won by the band “Back to Back” while the title of winners of the Acoustic Category went to the band “Professor.”

Meanwhile the musical band “D7” were adjudged winners of the Electronic Beat Category.  

